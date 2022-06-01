Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin Sees No End in Sight For Nick Saban's Coaching Career

Kiffin believes that Alabama HC Nick Saban will never retire from college football.

Lane Kiffin is never one to shy away from praising his former boss Nick Saban, but how long can Alabama's head coach stay at this level of dominance?

In Kiffin's words: he'll never stop.

In a recent interview with Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the Ole Miss head coach discussed name, image and likeness legislation and its affect on college football. Towards the end of the story, Kiffin is asked about Alabama and if NIL will bring some level of parity to the sport.

It's the end of Kiffin's answer that sheds light on how he feels about the future of Saban at Alabama.

People always ask me when Nick Saban will retire. Before, I said, ‘Not for a long time.’ He’s driven and he works like he’s 30. Now, it’ll be never. Why would he? You get the best players, have free agency to pluck the best players.

He’ll be there forever. He might double his championships.

-- Lane Kiffin to Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That sounds like a high expectation for a coach in his 70s, but if Saban can learn to take advantage of NIL in this new age of college football, who's to stop him?

That issue of NIL was the subject of a recent feud between Saban and another of his former assistants: Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. Kiffin himself, in usual form, got involved in the spat on Twitter as well.

Although Saban accused A&M of buying players on the Aggies roster, could he soon find his groove in this NIL era and, like Kiffin says, never retire? That's a scary thought for the rest of college football.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_16876439
Football

Lane Kiffin Sees No End in Sight For Nick Saban's Coaching Career

By John Macon Gillespie20 seconds ago
Lane Kiffin Matt Corral 2
Football

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Discusses 'Coach Speak', Professionalism at SEC Spring Meetings

By John Macon Gillespie15 hours ago
Daniel Demery Ole Miss Photo Shoot
Recruiting

Ole Miss Commitment Evaluation: Safety Daniel Demery

By The Grove Report Staff15 hours ago
Mike Bianco 5
Baseball

Mike Bianco Discusses Week of Waiting, Preparation for Rebels in NCAA Tournament

By John Macon Gillespie20 hours ago
Lane Kiffin
Football

Seating Chart for 2022 SEC Spring Meetings Released

By Ben King20 hours ago
Jaden Rashada, Lane Kiffin
Recruiting

QB Rashada Making Another Ole Miss Visit

By The Grove Report StaffMay 31, 2022
Tim Elko 2
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Reaches NCAA Tournament, Heads To Coral Gables

By John Macon GillespieMay 30, 2022
Mississippi Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks on from the dugout during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

COLUMN: Future of Ole Miss Baseball Hangs in the Balance on Selection Monday

By John Macon GillespieMay 30, 2022