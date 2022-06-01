Lane Kiffin Sees No End in Sight For Nick Saban's Coaching Career

Lane Kiffin is never one to shy away from praising his former boss Nick Saban, but how long can Alabama's head coach stay at this level of dominance?

In Kiffin's words: he'll never stop.

In a recent interview with Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the Ole Miss head coach discussed name, image and likeness legislation and its affect on college football. Towards the end of the story, Kiffin is asked about Alabama and if NIL will bring some level of parity to the sport.

It's the end of Kiffin's answer that sheds light on how he feels about the future of Saban at Alabama.

People always ask me when Nick Saban will retire. Before, I said, ‘Not for a long time.’ He’s driven and he works like he’s 30. Now, it’ll be never. Why would he? You get the best players, have free agency to pluck the best players. He’ll be there forever. He might double his championships. -- Lane Kiffin to Sports Illustrated

That sounds like a high expectation for a coach in his 70s, but if Saban can learn to take advantage of NIL in this new age of college football, who's to stop him?

That issue of NIL was the subject of a recent feud between Saban and another of his former assistants: Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. Kiffin himself, in usual form, got involved in the spat on Twitter as well.

Although Saban accused A&M of buying players on the Aggies roster, could he soon find his groove in this NIL era and, like Kiffin says, never retire? That's a scary thought for the rest of college football.

