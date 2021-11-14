Lane Kiffin's New School Rebels Changing Ole Miss Narrative For The Better

Ole Miss is a different style of football, and the Rebels could see better results because of it.

Class is in session.

That likely was what Lane Kiffin heard when arriving in Tuscaloosa back in 2014. He was fresh off of losing a dream job at USC.

In years past, the old Kiffin would likely have found a way to blow a lead. Not this Lane.

He understood the assignment.

In no way was Ole Miss' gameplan perfect. Kiffin still has his flaws. He leaves his offense playing on the edge, going for it on fourth down in the red zone instead of taking the easy points.

But hey, that's Kiffin for you. That's this Rebels roster. And while is dangerous, the new school style of play is working. It worked with little hiccups in a 29-19 win over No. 11 Texas A&M.

Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, get your popcorn ready.

The Aggies love to pound the ground with their 1-2 combination of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane. Yep, Kiffin got the message. Achane tallied 21 yards in the first half behind an offensive line that couldn't find consistency.

Spiller had 33 yards and was stuffed in the end zone for a second just before halftime. Combined in the first half, Ole Miss allowed the Aggies to average less than 4.1 yards per carry and took away the biggest element to A&M's success.

However, for as much success as the Rebels had offensively, the Aggies were never out of the race.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was consistent. He moved the ball with ease. Third down? Why try to connect on third-and-short when second-and-7 or second-and-4 was just easier?

Corral pushed the Rebs down in the red zone. He found wide receiver Dontario Drummond for a 2-yard score in the first quarter to make it 10-0.

Running back Jerrion Ealy tallied a season-high 121 yards rushing in just the first half. A&M only pressured Corral three times and found a way to bring him down once.

Yet still, A&M wasn't backing down.

Kiffin loves to trust the fourth-down conversion. With a 12-play drive culminating at the 1-yard line, Kiffin wanted the six instead of the three. Corral found a tight end, Casey Kelly.

Kelly met defensive back Antonio Johnson for a loss of two. At least the Rebels gained two points on a safety the following play, right?

A&M inched its way back in the second half led by Achane and quarterback Zach Calzada. The team settled for a chip shot field after failing to convert on third down inside the 5. Achane would break free for a 24-yard touchdown one drive later to put the Aggies down by five.

At halftime, the Rebels had nearly 500 yards of offense compared to A&M's 129. Yet, somehow, the differential was a mere five points. Soon, it would be two after Small drained another field goal.

Kiffin and his roster live life on the edge. They were again in the fourth quarter. Calzada would bail the Land Shark defense out with a pair of interceptions, including a 52-yard touchdown by defensive back AJ Finley.

That two-point differential? Hi, make it 13 in five plays.

Take the wind out of the Aggies' offense and full speed ahead, Lane.

Trying to claim the SEC West crown is a challenge. The Rebels must win against the Commodores and Bulldogs, finishing 10-2 on the year. The Crimson Tide, who took care of their business against New Mexico State, must fall victim to Arkansas and Auburn.

Crazier things have happened, right?

The Rebels are college football's bad boy. They play by their own rules and sneer at the thought of following conventional football norms that the purists of the sport's history love to point out.

Going for it in your own territory? Kiffin's done it this far with little hiccups. The analytics say it's going to work, not your old coach from the 60s'.

The Rebels of the past find ways to blow important games. Kiffin of the past is the same way. Despite the banter, quick-witted charm, and All-American boy smile grinning ear to ear, he was his own worst enemy.

He's not anymore. Ole Miss has changed for the better in return.

If you take anything away from Saturday's action, it's that the Rebels play the game their way. The hard way? The Kiffin way? Both?

Call it whatever. The results are successful and now keeping Ole Miss' CFP hopes alive another week.

Class dismissed.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.