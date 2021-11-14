Lane Kiffin Praises Defense In Win Over No. 11 Texas A&M

The Ole Miss head coach had high praise for his defense's efforts in the Rebels' 29-19 win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 15 Ole Miss got closer to a 10-win season on Saturday with a 29-19 win over No. 11 Texas A&M.

Should Ole Miss hit the 10-win mark, it would be its first since 2015 and third since 2003. The Rebels looked like a top 10 team in the first half of football on Saturday night, dominating the Aggies to a tune of 15-0 at the intermission. The Ole Miss defense held the Aggies to zero points in the first half and 90 total yards.

The Aggies tried to mount a comeback in the second half, almost taking advantage of a stalling Ole Miss offense, but an interception in the fourth quarter by Ole Miss DB Ashanti Cistrunk followed by a 13-yard touchdown run by RB Snoop Conner put the Rebels up 22-13. The following drive, Rebel DB A.J. Finley picked off Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada and returned it 52 yards for a pick-six to put the Rebels up 29-13 with four minutes and fifty seconds left in the game.

The Aggies added on six points and attempted an onside kick, but A&M could not muster any late-game heroics in its loss to Ole Miss.

On offense, Ole Miss Heisman candidate QB Matt Corral got the job done, throwing his only touchdown of the night to WR Dontario Drummond who totaled 49 receiving yards on six catches.

Corral threw for 237 yards, and WR Jahcour Pearson caught most of those yards, leading the Rebels in receiving with 69 yards on five receptions.

On the ground, RB Jerrion Ealy was a nonstop locomotive, rushing 24 times for 152 yards and hauling in five receptions for 34 yards. Henry Parrish Jr. was second on the team in rushing with 58 yards on nine carries.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters after the game what gave his team the edge over A&M, and, for once, it was not the offense.

"We know we can play really good offense when everyone's healthy," Kiffin said. "We've seen that. So to play how we did on defense today was huge. [Texas A&M] is a team that was playing as well as anybody in America with four wins in a row.

"We scored twice on defense, which is amazing," Kiffin said. "With the safety and the touchdown, and it was really neat to not just stop them but to score like that. It was really cool."

The Rebel head coach also discussed how important it was for Snoop Conner to score his 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"It was big," said Kiffin. "I'm sure everybody felt it--we just couldn't score. We kept getting down there and had three drives where we only got three combined points. That play where Snoop broke right there, I think, was a huge wave of relief for all of us because we had really been struggling [to score]."

Ole Miss will go into Week 12 against Vanderbilt looking for its ninth win of the season, getting the Rebels one step closer to 10 wins and a potential New Years Six bowl game. Kickoff against the Commodores is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

