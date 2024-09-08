Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Ride Rushing Attack in Win Over Middle Tennessee State
The Ole Miss Rebels easily defeated Middle Tennessee State in Week 2 in a 52-3 final score behind a huge game from Miami transfer running back Henry Parrish Jr.
Parrish got his first full work load this week, having 14 carries for a career high 165 yards and four touchdowns, averaging just under 12 yards a carry starting his second stint with Ole Miss on a high note.
The running back and offensive line rooms were "challenged" throughout this week in practice, according to head coach Lane Kiffin, with the goal being a stronger rushing attack on Saturday. It seemed to pay off.
"Parrish played really good in practice, really good, so he started," Kiffin said postgame. "It's hard to beat 11 yards a carry and four touchdowns."
Parrish was not alone in the rushing game today as junior Matt Jones and Jaxson Dart also found the end zone on the ground, and the trio combined for six rushing touchdowns on the day. They were just three of seven ballcarriers for the Rebels today.
The rushing game was something Kiffin wanted to establish this week in hopes of opening up the airways for Dart and a more well-rounded offense. They also hope to continue the use of their depth in the running back room, keeping fresh legs in the game at all times.
Parrish and the Rebels look to keep marching forward and improve to 3-0 as they prepare for their first road game of the season against their first Power Four opponent in Wake Forest next Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT.