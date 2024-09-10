Lane Kiffin Sees Week 3 as a 'Good Measuring Stick' For Ole Miss Football
After two weeks of seemingly cruising into a 2-0 record, Lane Kiffin and the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels are hitting the road for the first time this year.
Kiffin, the Rebels head coach, was asked about how his team would see this week and what it means to them as they prepare to travel and face Wake Forest.
"[Wake Forest] is better than the first two opponents and on the road," Kiffin said on Monday, "so I think this a really good measuring stick for where we're at."
This week will be a good test for the Rebels as it is their first Power 4 matchup of the season against Wake Forest out of the ACC.
A theme between the pressers this week has been how well-coached Wake Forest is and its ability to attack in the passing game. That's a key point because last week, Kiffin called attention to the lapses his team had in the secondary against Middle Tennessee.
Kiffin and defensive back Jadon Canady both gave high praise to Wake Forest's offense and ability to pass the ball. However, they also both stated that they are "excited for the challenge" of the upcoming matchup.
Ole Miss is coming off a second straight blowout win to start the year where it established a better running game alongside Jaxson Dart's record breaking performance, completing his first 24 passes of the game.
While the Rebs have impressed in the first two weeks, they look to continue their rampage this Saturday, but this time on the road. They face Wake Forest at 5:30 p.m. CT on The CW.