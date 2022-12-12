Lane Kiffin Trolls LSU Coach Brian Kelly Over 'Lack of Swagger' Award on Twitter

There are Twitter trolls, and then, there is Lane Kiffin.

The head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels is currently preparing his 8-4 team for a matchup in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have time to continue to throw jabs on social media, something that has become synonymous with his name over the years.

Over the weekend, the Twitter account @BigGameBoomer, known for its rankings of various college football topics, released a list of the coaches in college football with the most and least swagger.

Kiffin himself came in at No. 2 on the "most swagger" side, right behind newly-christened Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. It was LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly, however, who drew Kiffin's attention on the "least swagger" side.

"@Deion Sanders, @CoachBrianKelly congrats!!!" Kiffin said in his tweet.

Kiffin has been known to troll Kelly on Twitter since he joined the SEC over the offseason, including a video of the coach dancing with a recruit at LSU. The Tigers handed Ole Miss its first loss of the season in Baton Rouge this fall as the Rebels lost some of its early momentum down the stretch.

Ole Miss will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 28. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.