    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    Liberty Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss

    Hugh Freeze returns to Oxford with a talented Liberty team on his side
    Author:

    Hugh Freeze guided Ole Miss to unprecedented success from 2012-2016, with the Rebels appearing in four-consecutive bowl games and three bowl wins, including a victory in the 2016 Sugar Bowl over Oklahoma State.

    And after his unceremonious and speedy fall from grace in Oxford, Freeze has landed on his feet and is now returning to Oxford as the head coach of the Liberty Flames.

    During his time with Liberty, Freeze has been wildly successful, leading the program to a 25-8 record in just over 2.5 seasons, including a 10-1 record in 2020, as back-to-back bowl wins.

    At the head of Freeze's attack, is former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, who has completed 140 of 210 passes for 1,986 yards and 21 touchdowns, has rushed for 684 yards and nine more scores, and projects to be of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2022 NFL Draft this coming spring. 

    So who will cause Ole Miss the biggest issues this Saturday? Let's take a look:

    USATSI_16817732

    QB Malik Willis

    As mentioned above, Liberty Quarterback Malik Willis is a force to be reckoned with for the Flames. He can do it with his arm, he can do it with his legs, and will be a serious issue for the Rebels on Saturday.

    USATSI_16819540
    USATSI_16819541

    WRs CJ Daniels and Demario Douglas

    This freshmen duo has been exceptional for the Flames this season, with Douglas leading the team with 37 receptions and 562 yards to go along with five scores. Daniels has been just as impressive, however, catching 26 passes for 456 yards (both second on the team) with a team-high seven touchdowns.

    6154a3b8b58f3.image

    DT Kendy Charles

    Another impressive freshman for the Flames, defensive tackle Kendy Charles leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and 6.5 tackles for loss. With the Rebels offensive line health a serious concern, Charles could have a big day.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-04 at 9.26.03 PM

    DE Akil Washington

    Yet another freshman (yes there is a trend here), defensive end Akil Washington might be the team's top pass rusher. Through nine games, Washington is second on the team with 3.5 sacks and also has 4.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

