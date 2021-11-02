The Oxford Showcase: Liberty's Willis Provides NFL Draft Storylines

Malik Willis will provide trouble to the Rebels should they allow him

Lane Kiffin doesn't know much about Liberty's Malik Willis, but he does know two truths.

He's dangerous and the NFL is watching. It's expected that more than a dozen teams will make the trip to Oxford to watch No. 15 Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2 SEC) take on the Flames (7-2).

And no, they're not just there for Matt Corral's film.

"I get reports from our guys from the other side on how hard he is to defend, and I know that NFL scouts love him," Kiffin said Monday at his weekly presser. "I think someone walked in and said there’s going to be 22 NFL teams here for the game including some general managers, so it speaks volumes about these two quarterbacks.”

Corral vs. Willis has been headlined as if it's a prized boxing match found in the heart of the Las Vegas strip. In a way, it is. NFL teams lean on QB play each season, which puts an emphasis on taking a player in the first round at the position.

Corral, Ole Miss' gunslinger guru, looks to take command as this year's top quarterback prospect ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. According to most scouts, only one other quarterback provides a threat as of now to take the title of QB1 away.

Meet Willis, the former Auburn-turned-Liberty superstar that has captivated the world of college football and Draft Twitter everywhere.

Yes, the Flames currently play as an Independent. The level of talent Willis sees doesn't mirror that of the SEC. The best team Liberty has faced all season is Syracuse or Alabama-Birmingham, one of which they lost.

Scouts won't care. They're not looking at the talent of the conference. They're looking at No. 7 and what he brings to the next roster.

It's simple. He brings plenty.

A native of Atlanta, Ga., Willis was found in a heated battle back in 2019 with Bo Nix. He elected to transfer following then-Auburn coach Gus Malzahn naming the incumbent freshman the starter. Wills would sit out the entire 2019 season due to the transfer rules.

Two years later, he's 16-3 as a starter and brought Liberty to its second bowl game in franchise history. Over the past two seasons, he's given scouts much to look at on film, improving his draft stock as one of the more polarizing players in the sport.

This season, Willis continues to be on the rise. Through nine games, he's completed 66 percent of passes for 1,986 yards with 21 touchdown passes. Tack on another 684 yards with his legs and nine touchdowns on the ground.

"(Willis) is mobile, gets outside the pocket," safety AJ Finley said. "He's faster than most quarterbacks. He's bigger. He's like 225 (pounds), so when he does run, we have to tackle and hit him."

There are things off the field that scouts will dive deeper into. On the field, Willis is a threat.

And the whole "Lamar Jackson 2.0" comparison? Watch the tape.

His arm could be better than the 2019 MVP. As for his legs and open-field vision, that too has caused fits to program and could be a nightmare for the Rebels come Saturday morning.

Ole Miss got a taste of what Willis could be like when facing Nix last weekend in a 31-20 loss. They saw first-hand the dangers of a mobile QB against Arkansas' KJ Jefferson, who tallied over 410 yards of offense and six touchdowns in a nail-biting 52-51 finish.

Worst of all? The Rebels are not at full speed. Corral is limited in practice due to his left ankle. Wide receivers Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders are limited to injuries as well.

"I would like for this to be some opponent you've never heard of before and didn't have a first-round draft pick at quarterback," Kiffin said of the Flames. "That would be nice, but it's basically like having another SEC game. It is what it is."

Kiffin and Corral will have mere days to get right in both mind and body before Saturday's kickoff. The Rebels still control their own destiny. Win out and hope for the best? Sounds like a plan.

Scouts will be arriving soon. Fans across the country will fill the stands. Storylines will be featured throughout the week as Ole Miss enters the final month of the season.

The Rebels finally return home. Priority No. 1? Making sure Willis doesn't claim Vaught-Hemingway as his own.

