LIVE In-Game Blog: Ole Miss Football Hosts Georgia Southern
OXFORD -- The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels are back home on Saturday night putting an undefeated record on the line against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Rebels have outscored their first three opponents by a combined 168-9, and although they are favored by about five touchdowns this week, this marks the final tune-up opportunity for Ole Miss before SEC play begins next week against Kentucky in Oxford.
This game is also a reunion of sorts for the two head coaches on opposing sidelines. Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin hired Clay Helton while the former was the head man at USC in 2010, and they served on staff together in Los Angeles until Kiffin was fired in 2013.
Can the Rebels remain undefeated entering league play? Follow along below for live updates from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
PREGAME
Ole Miss is donning patriotic uniforms tonight: white helmets (with American flag decals), red jerseys and white pants.
Ole Miss' captains for tonight are OL Reece McIntyre, WR Cayden Lee and CB Trey Amos.