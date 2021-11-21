Live Updates: No. 12 Ole Miss Hosts Vanderbilt

The Rebels and Aggies kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss looks to close out the home slate undefeated Saturday evening with Vanderbilt in town.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) take on a struggling Commodore (2-8, 0-6) roster dealing with transition and injury under Clark Lea.

The biggest news from the work week was expected, as Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral announced he would be departing for the National Football League at season's end. He penned an emotional social media post ahead of his final game in front of the Vaught-Hemingway home crowd. The quarterback has had a banner campaign in 2021, appearing on the Davey O'Brien semi-finalist list, within the Heisman conversation and even the look ahead to the NFL Draft.

"As I think about my final game at The Vaught, I really don't know where to start," Corral said. "I'll begin with how different our coaching staff is -- a good different. It's a staff built on relationships and mentoring. We truly have a one-of-a-kind program at Ole Miss."

The Grove Report staff expects a smooth senior night on Saturday, with predictions leaning Ole Miss winning by a strong margin, unanimously.

Stay tuned to this story for updates throughout the game, from breaking news, recaps, analysis and everything in between.

Pregame:

Will Vandy trot out Ken Seals or Mike Wright at quarterback? Wright replaced an injured Seals last week in the loss to Kentucky.

As expected, Corral participated in senior night activities. Transfer lineback

