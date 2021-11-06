Live Updates: Ole Miss 7, Liberty 0 Early 1st Quarter

The Rebels and Flames are meeting for the first time in school history today.

Hugh Freeze's return to Oxford is upon us, and he will be taking on his former team in Ole Miss as the Rebels are ranked No. 16 in the country according to the College Football Playoff Poll.

Liberty has a highly-touted quarterback in Malik Willis, but the Flames have some head-scratching losses on their resume, including one to Louisiana-Monroe. Pair Willis with the arm talent of Matt Corral on the other sideline, and Saturday's game in Oxford has ramifications for the NFL Draft this spring.

According to Nick Suss of The Clarion Ledger, 16 NFL scouts are in attendance in Oxford today, vying to get a look at the two signal callers.

Ole Miss enters the game with a plethora of injury issues, with head coach Lane Kiffin stating earlier this week that nine of his 11 opening day starters on offense were not practicing. The Rebels will be trying to not only win today, but they will also be attempting to get healthy. After Auburn last week, Ole Miss' three prominent receivers and Matt Corral all came back to Oxford with some form of injury.

You can listen to John Macon Gillespie, Matt Galatzan and John Garcia Jr. preview this game below in the latest installment of The Grove Report Podcast.

1st Quarter

Ole Miss got off to a fast start on Saturday, with Jerrion Ealy taking a rush up the middle for a long touchdown on the second play of the game, giving Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss an early 7-0 lead.

