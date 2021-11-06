Live Updates: Ole Miss 7, Liberty 0 Early 1st Quarter

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Live Updates: Hugh Freeze Returns to Oxford as Ole Miss Hosts Liberty Flames

    The Rebels and Flames are meeting for the first time in school history today.
    Author:

    Hugh Freeze's return to Oxford is upon us, and he will be taking on his former team in Ole Miss as the Rebels are ranked No. 16 in the country according to the College Football Playoff Poll.

    Liberty has a highly-touted quarterback in Malik Willis, but the Flames have some head-scratching losses on their resume, including one to Louisiana-Monroe. Pair Willis with the arm talent of Matt Corral on the other sideline, and Saturday's game in Oxford has ramifications for the NFL Draft this spring.

    According to Nick Suss of The Clarion Ledger, 16 NFL scouts are in attendance in Oxford today, vying to get a look at the two signal callers.

    Ole Miss enters the game with a plethora of injury issues, with head coach Lane Kiffin stating earlier this week that nine of his 11 opening day starters on offense were not practicing. The Rebels will be trying to not only win today, but they will also be attempting to get healthy. After Auburn last week, Ole Miss' three prominent receivers and Matt Corral all came back to Oxford with some form of injury.

    Recommended for You

    You can listen to John Macon Gillespie, Matt Galatzan and John Garcia Jr. preview this game below in the latest installment of The Grove Report Podcast.

    Keep it locked to this thread or follow us on Twitter to keep up with today's action in Oxford.

    1st Quarter

    Ole Miss got off to a fast start on Saturday, with Jerrion Ealy taking a rush up the middle for a long touchdown on the second play of the game, giving Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss an early 7-0 lead. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    USATSI_16817732
    Football

    Live Updates: Ole Miss 7, Liberty 0 Early 1st Quarter

    39 minutes ago
    Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Half of the NFL Represented in Oxford to See Matt Corral vs. Malik Willis

    1 hour ago
    Cam East
    Football

    Ole Miss Hosting Multiple Recruits Committed Elsewhere for Liberty Game

    13 hours ago
    Walker Howard
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Expecting Walker Howard to Visit for Texas A&M Game

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17062351
    Football

    LISTEN: The Grove Report Podcast Previews Ole Miss vs. Liberty

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_10157829
    Football

    COLUMN: As Hugh Freeze Makes His Return to Oxford, His Complicated Ole Miss Legacy Lives On

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_11274464
    Football

    Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination, New End Zone Design For Saturday's Game

    21 hours ago
    GettyImages-1195304363
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen and Stream: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Liberty

    Nov 5, 2021