Live Updates: No. 15 Ole Miss hosts No. 11 Texas A&M

The Rebels and Aggies kick off at 6 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss will look to make a statement win tonight at home against nationally-ranked Texas A&M.

ESPN's College GameDay was live from the Grove on Saturday morning with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin acting as the show's guest picker. Kiffin picked Ole Miss along with Lee Corso while Desmond Howard went with A&M.

A key storyline to follow in tonight's game will be the health of the Ole Miss offense paired against Texas A&M's stout defense. Matt Corral is still dealing with injuries to both ankles, and the Rebel offensive line and receiving corps have been depleted as well in recent weeks.

Wide receiver Braylon Sanders played last week against Liberty, but Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo did not. Stay tuned to this live update blog for updates on their availability and updates throughout the game.

Pregame:

Braylon Sanders, Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo all participated in pregame warmups. Sanders and Drummond announced as starters.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.