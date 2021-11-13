Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Live Updates: No. 15 Ole Miss hosts No. 11 Texas A&M

    The Rebels and Aggies kick off at 6 p.m. CT.
    Author:

    Ole Miss will look to make a statement win tonight at home against nationally-ranked Texas A&M.

    ESPN's College GameDay was live from the Grove on Saturday morning with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin acting as the show's guest picker. Kiffin picked Ole Miss along with Lee Corso while Desmond Howard went with A&M.

    A key storyline to follow in tonight's game will be the health of the Ole Miss offense paired against Texas A&M's stout defense. Matt Corral is still dealing with injuries to both ankles, and the Rebel offensive line and receiving corps have been depleted as well in recent weeks.

    Wide receiver Braylon Sanders played last week against Liberty, but Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo did not. Stay tuned to this live update blog for updates on their availability and updates throughout the game.

    Recommended for You

    Pregame:

    Braylon Sanders, Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo all participated in pregame warmups. Sanders and Drummond announced as starters.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    IMG_4851
    Football

    Live Updates: No. 15 Ole Miss hosts No. 11 Texas A&M

    45 minutes ago
    IMG_5331
    Football

    The Grove Report Staff Gives Predictions For Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M on Saturday Night

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17107859
    Football

    How to Watch: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Texas A&M

    8 hours ago
    IMG_5848
    Basketball

    Ole Miss Cruises Past Charleston Southern 93-68

    22 hours ago
    8935866
    Football

    Ole Miss Senior Jamar Richardson Entering Transfer Portal

    Nov 12, 2021
    IMG_6095
    Basketball

    How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Charleston Southern

    Nov 12, 2021
    IMG_2889
    Football

    Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs. Texas A&M

    Nov 12, 2021
    Antonio Williams
    Football

    Trio of Official Visitors Headline Ole Miss, Texas A&M Prospect List

    Nov 12, 2021