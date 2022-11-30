LOOK: Chad Kelly Wins Grey Cup Championship With Toronto Argonauts

REGINA, Saskatchewan -- Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly helped lead his Toronto Argonauts to a Grey Cup title in the Canadian Football League on Nov. 20.

Although Kelly only attempted six passes for a total of 43 yards, he is now a part of a championship team in professional football after a short and tumultuous time in the NFL. Below is a gallery of Kelly's time in the Grey Cup earlier this month.

10 Gallery 10 Images

During his time at Ole Miss, Kelly claimed the school record with 22 consecutive games with a passing touchdown. His 12 career 300-yard passing games are also the most in school history, and he set 25 school records during his time in Oxford.

After finishing his collegiate career, Kelly was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2017, and he joined the Indianapolis Colts for the 2019-20 seasons. The 2022 campaign marked his first with the Toronto Argonauts.

