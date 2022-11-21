LOOK: 'Egg Bowl Run' Unites Small Mississippi Town Prior to Rebels-Bulldogs Rivalry Game

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. -- The annual Egg Bowl between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs will take place on Thanksgiving night in Oxford, Miss., but the hype for the game is already building in the Magnolia State.

Monday marked the 10th annual Egg Bowl Run, led by the Army ROTCs from both schools, and it convened in Calhoun City, Miss., where fans of both schools from the area came together prior to Thursday's rivalry game. The run begins with the visiting school departing from its campus on foot on Monday morning and making the trek to Calhoun City, the geographical halfway point between Oxford and Starkville, Miss.

The two ROTC units then exchange a football signed by the schools' head coaches and make a joint run around the town square. The host school's ROTC will then make the trip back to its campus on foot.

Below are photos from the event on Monday afternoon from The Grove Report publisher John Macon Gillespie.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have a short turnaround this week after falling to Arkansas over the weekend. They will play host to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thanksgiving night in the annual Egg Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.