LOOK: 'Egg Bowl Run' Unites Small Mississippi Town Prior to Rebels-Bulldogs Rivalry Game

The annual Egg Bowl is scheduled for Thursday night in Oxford, but the festivities have already begun in the Magnolia State.

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. -- The annual Egg Bowl between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs will take place on Thanksgiving night in Oxford, Miss., but the hype for the game is already building in the Magnolia State.

Monday marked the 10th annual Egg Bowl Run, led by the Army ROTCs from both schools, and it convened in Calhoun City, Miss., where fans of both schools from the area came together prior to Thursday's rivalry game. The run begins with the visiting school departing from its campus on foot on Monday morning and making the trek to Calhoun City, the geographical halfway point between Oxford and Starkville, Miss.

The two ROTC units then exchange a football signed by the schools' head coaches and make a joint run around the town square. The host school's ROTC will then make the trip back to its campus on foot.

Below are photos from the event on Monday afternoon from The Grove Report publisher John Macon Gillespie.

DSC_7972
13
Gallery
13 Images

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have a short turnaround this week after falling to Arkansas over the weekend. They will play host to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thanksgiving night in the annual Egg Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

DSC_8390
Football

By John Macon Gillespie
Jaxson Dart powder blue
Football

