LOOK: Ole Miss Celebrates 91 Days to Kickoff With Jaylen Walton Egg Bowl Run
Saturday marks not only the beginning of June, but also just 91 days until the opening of the Ole Miss Rebels football season. How is the program celebrating? By taking a look into the past.
Ole Miss released a post on X (previously Twitter) on Saturday that highlights the insane touchdown carry by running back Jaylen Walton in the 2014 Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. You can view the play below.
The Rebels entered the game with an 8-3 record and ranked No. 19 in the nation, and they were seeking a win over the No. 4 Bulldogs that would keep State out of the College Football Playoff. Walton's score was part of a 31-17 win for the Rebels that did just that and punched their ticket to a New Year's Six bowl, a game that saw them get obliterated 42-3 by TCU.
Mississippi State would also head to the NY6, falling in the Orange Bowl to Georgia Tech.
Walton's tackle-breaking run was part of a huge day on the ground for the Ole Miss back, as he went on to tally 148 rushing yards on 14 carries and this score. This was part of a stretch where Ole Miss won three-of-four Egg Bowls against the Bulldogs, claiming wins in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
News concerning the 2024 Egg Bowl was also released this week, and the Rebels and Bulldogs will see their annual rivalry meeting take place on Black Friday this year instead of Thanksgiving Day. Ole Miss will be seeking its second-straight win in the series and its fourth in the last five years.