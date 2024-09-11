LOOK: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Goes After Paul Finebaum on Social Media
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and media personality Paul Finebaum have not always seen eye-to-eye, and Kiffin took another chance to jab at the football analyst on Tuesday.
Via his X account, Kiffin quoted a post that featured Finebaum guaranteeing that the Auburn Tigers would not lose to the California Golden Bears last week, a game that Auburn obviously went on to lose. Kiffin hearkened back to one of his shots at Finebaum over the summer and said, "@finebaum What are you good at again??"
You can view the post below.
This is also not the first time Finebaum and Kiffin's names have been linked in the last week as the football analyst stated he believes Kiffin would take the Florida head coaching job, if it became vacant and was offered to him.
"I think Lane Kiffin would be the No. 1 target," Finebaum said, "and, frankly, I believe that Lane Kiffin would accept it."
Perhaps this was Kiffin's way of taking a subtle shot at Finebaum for his conjecture, or maybe he just wanted to poke at him for being wrong on his Auburn-Cal prediction. Either way, this is a college football "feud" that has gone on for years, and it doesn't show signs of slowing any time soon.