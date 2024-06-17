The Grove Report

LOOK: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Shares Heartfelt Message For Son Knox

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin took to social media to encourage his son to follow his dreams, just in time for Father's Day.

John Macon Gillespie

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin jokes with his son, Knox, during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin jokes with his son, Knox, during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin took some time to encourage his son Knox on social media over the weekend, coming just in time for Father's Day.

Lane's post was made to Instagram and featured a photo of a younger Knox, encouraging him to "follow your dreams." You can view the post below.

Follow your dreams son!!" Kiffin wrote. "Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something."

This is, of course, a touching message coming before a holiday, but Lane and Knox have seemingly shared a bond in the world of football in recent years with the younger Kiffin beginning to pick up some steam in his college recruitment.

Knox is listed as a quarterback in the class of 2028, but he has already gained offers from SMU, Arkansas State and Division II Mississippi College.

The Kiffin family is a football family with Lane's dad Monte being famous for creating the Tampa 2 defense and holding a long NFL and college coaching career. Lane has followed in his father's footsteps with multiple stops at the college level and some time in the pro ranks.

Will Knox be next? Whether he is or not, Lane's post simply encourages him to follow his dreams, and that is a real Father's Day sentiment.

Published
John Macon Gillespie

JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Football