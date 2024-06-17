LOOK: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Shares Heartfelt Message For Son Knox
Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin took some time to encourage his son Knox on social media over the weekend, coming just in time for Father's Day.
Lane's post was made to Instagram and featured a photo of a younger Knox, encouraging him to "follow your dreams." You can view the post below.
Follow your dreams son!!" Kiffin wrote. "Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something."
This is, of course, a touching message coming before a holiday, but Lane and Knox have seemingly shared a bond in the world of football in recent years with the younger Kiffin beginning to pick up some steam in his college recruitment.
Knox is listed as a quarterback in the class of 2028, but he has already gained offers from SMU, Arkansas State and Division II Mississippi College.
The Kiffin family is a football family with Lane's dad Monte being famous for creating the Tampa 2 defense and holding a long NFL and college coaching career. Lane has followed in his father's footsteps with multiple stops at the college level and some time in the pro ranks.
Will Knox be next? Whether he is or not, Lane's post simply encourages him to follow his dreams, and that is a real Father's Day sentiment.