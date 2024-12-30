LOOK: Ole Miss Football Arrives in Jacksonville For Gator Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to take part in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday against the Duke Blue Devils, and on Sunday evening, the team arrived in Jacksonville for the game.
The Rebels shared some photos of their players arriving in town for the game on social media, and you can view those images below.
Players featured in these pictures are as follows:
QB Jaxson Dart
DL JJ Pegues
DE Jared Ivey
LB Suntarine Perkins
DL Walter Nolen
LB TJ Dottery
DE Princely Umanmielen
CB Trey Amos
The Rebels are looking for their third 10-plus-win season in the last four years on Thursday when they face Duke. Both Ole Miss and the Blue Devils enter this bowl matchup with a record of 9-3, but they also come in with very different roster situations.
Most of the Rebels are opting in for this bowl game, despite some of them having NFL Draft prospects following its conclusion. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, for instance, is expected to declare for the draft after the Gator Bowl along with many of his teammates, but they are anticipating one final ride in the red and blue this week.
Duke, on the other hand, is coming in a bit shorthanded at certain positions as some of its key players have entered the transfer portal this month, including starting quarterback Maalik Murphy.
Kickoff on Thursday in the Gator Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.