LOOK: Ole Miss Football Arrives in Jacksonville For Gator Bowl

The Ole Miss Rebels have arrived in Jacksonville for their upcoming Gator Bowl matchup against Duke.

Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman JJ Pegues (left) and quarterback Jaxson Dart arriving in Jacksonville for the upcoming Gator Bowl.
Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman JJ Pegues (left) and quarterback Jaxson Dart arriving in Jacksonville for the upcoming Gator Bowl. / Ole Miss Athletics
The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to take part in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday against the Duke Blue Devils, and on Sunday evening, the team arrived in Jacksonville for the game.

The Rebels shared some photos of their players arriving in town for the game on social media, and you can view those images below.

Players featured in these pictures are as follows:

QB Jaxson Dart

DL JJ Pegues

DE Jared Ivey

LB Suntarine Perkins

DL Walter Nolen

LB TJ Dottery

DE Princely Umanmielen

CB Trey Amos

The Rebels are looking for their third 10-plus-win season in the last four years on Thursday when they face Duke. Both Ole Miss and the Blue Devils enter this bowl matchup with a record of 9-3, but they also come in with very different roster situations.

Most of the Rebels are opting in for this bowl game, despite some of them having NFL Draft prospects following its conclusion. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, for instance, is expected to declare for the draft after the Gator Bowl along with many of his teammates, but they are anticipating one final ride in the red and blue this week.

Duke, on the other hand, is coming in a bit shorthanded at certain positions as some of its key players have entered the transfer portal this month, including starting quarterback Maalik Murphy.

Kickoff on Thursday in the Gator Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

