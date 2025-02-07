LOOK: Ole Miss Football Holds Early Morning Offseason Workout
The Ole Miss Rebels' 2024 campaign ended without a berth in the College Football Playoff, but that isn't stopping the team from going after that goal again in 2025.
In fact, they're already working towards it.
On Friday, Ole Miss football's social media accounts provided an inside look at an early morning workout held by the team at its outdoor practice facility just outside of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Featured in these drills are faces like quarterback Austin Simmons, defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, linebacker Jaden Yates, running backs Logan Diggs and Domonique Thomas and others.
You can view some of the posts below.
Despite finishing short of the CFP last year, Ole Miss did earn its third 10-plus-win season in the last four years with a 10-3 record following a blowout win in the Gator Bowl over the Duke Blue Devils. The Rebels rode that momentum into the offseason where they have claimed the No. 2 transfer portal class in the country and a top-25 recruiting class as they look to reload their roster for 2025.
Leading the way for the new-look Rebels next season will be quarterback Austin Simmons who is expected to take over for the departing Jaxson Dart. Dart is currently going through the NFL Draft process and recently competed in the Reese's Senior Bowl, providing a score for his team on the ground in the win.
There is still a lot of time to go between now and kickoff for Ole Miss, but it will open its season at home on Aug. 30 against Georgia State.