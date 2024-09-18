LOOK: Ole Miss Football Reveals New Camo Helmets For 2024 Season
The Ole Miss Rebels are adding to their uniform wardrobe this season with a new helmet that will debut on Oct. 26 when they play host to the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Rebels revealed this new camouflage helmet design on Wednesday morning with a series of social media posts. Unlike the previous camo design, this helmet is predominantly navy and features white accents in the paint as opposed to white with powder blue accents.
You can view the new lid below.
This is the second uniform addition that Ole Miss has made in the 2024 campaign, the first being the new road uniforms that made their debut last week against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Rebels won that game 40-6, and they remained No. 5 in both major polls this week as a result.
As mentioned above, these helmets will make their debut when Oklahoma comes to Oxford on Oct. 26, and that will only be the second meeting all-time between the Rebels and Sooners. The first matchup between the two programs came in the 1999 Independence Bowl, a game that Ole Miss won 27-25 to close out the former millennium.
So far this season, Ole Miss has worn three different helmet designs through three games of play: the traditional navy helmets against Furman, the traditional powder blue helmets against Middle Tennessee, and white helmets against Wake Forest.
Ole Miss originally debuted a camouflage helmet in the 2022 season with a design presented by Realtree Outdoors. Over the last two years, the Rebels have worn that lid twice.