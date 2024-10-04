LOOK: Ole Miss Football Reveals Uniform Combination For Road Game at South Carolina
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to return to the win column this week after suffering an upset loss last Saturday, but the South Carolina Gamecocks stand in the way of that goal.
Ole Miss (4-1, 0-1 SEC) will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium this weekend for a showdown with Carolina, and on Thursday night, the Rebels announced what uniform combination they will wear for the game.
You can view the uniform reveal below, complete with modeling from Suntarine Perkins.
Ole Miss will be donning powder blue helmets with their new road jerseys and white pants, the first time this uniform combination has been worn in school history. The jerseys themselves debuted this season against Wake Forest, but that combination featured white helmets instead of the powder blue variety.
This marks Ole Miss' sixth unique uniform combination to don this season. It's the third time the powder blue helmets have seen the field, the second time for these road jerseys, and the fifth time for the white pants.
The Rebels enter this game as a betting favorite in Vegas, but they were also projected to win last week's game against Kentucky, according to the line at kickoff. If Ole Miss hopes to get back on track and keep its College Football Playoff hopes in good health, a win on Saturday is crucial moving forward.
Kickoff between Ole Miss and South Carolina is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN.