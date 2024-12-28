LOOK: Ole Miss Football Reveals Uniform Combo For Gator Bowl vs. Duke
The Ole Miss Rebels are set to face the Duke Blue Devils in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, and they will be breaking out a uniform combination in the game that hasn't seen the field of play since the 2021 season.
On Friday, Ole Miss announced its uniform plans for the bowl game, opting to go with powder blue helmets, red jerseys and white pants. You can view the uniform reveal below, complete with modeling from defensive end Jared Ivey.
This is the first time Ole Miss has worn this combination since its 2021 game at home against the Tulane Green Wave, a contest that was delayed for hours due to inclement weather in the area. The Rebels would go on to win that game 61-21 in a season where they would finish with a 10-3 record and an appearance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
This will mark the ninth time that Ole Miss has worn its white pants this season, and it is the fourth appearance for the red jerseys. Other appearances of these red jerseys have come against Middle Tennessee, Georgia Southern and LSU in 2024.
This also marks the first time that Ole Miss has worn its red jerseys in a bowl game since Lane Kiffin became the head coach of the program for the 2020 season. The last time the Rebels broke out their red threads for a postseason game came in the Sugar Bowl to end the 2015 season.
The Rebels and Blue Devils are scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Jan. 2, and the game will be televised on ESPN.