LOOK: Ole Miss Football Unveils New 'Powder Blue' White Uniforms
The Ole Miss Rebels have used the "Drip in the Sip" moniker to highlight their uniform arsenal in recent years, and that arsenal received an upgrade on Monday.
The Rebels revealed a new road uniform on Monday morning, one that utilizes a red "Ole Miss" script paired with powder blue numbers and stripes. This new design also utilizes Nike's "Vapor F.U.S.E" template, and while it features the same stripe design as the other tops, this is the first time in school history that Ole Miss has used powder blue on a road jersey.
Since Lane Kiffin became the head coach in Oxford, he has added some new and interesting twists to the classic looks that have been donned by the Rebels, and Monday is the latest instance in that trend. You can view the uniform reveal below, complete with modeling from wide receiver Tre Harris.
The Rebels spent the rest of the morning showing off different angles and combinations featuring the new jersey, including pairing it with white and powder blue helmets. You can view some of those photos below, all courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics.
Ole Miss has increasingly leaned into the usage of powder blue as a school color since its brief revival in the 2014 football season. Since that game against the Memphis Tigers where the Rebels brought back their powder blue helmets, this color has become more and more common in all sports at Ole Miss.
Rebels football also features a powder blue home jersey that was introduced in 2020.