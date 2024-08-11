LOOK: Ole Miss Holds First Scrimmage of Fall Camp in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
The Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of fall camp in preparation for the 2024 college football season, and Saturday marked their first team scrimmage inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Rebels return a ton of talent from their 11-win season in 2023, but they also added some new playmakers from the transfer portal to bolster a few deficiencies on their roster. Ole Miss is well aware that it has plenty of star power to market this season, and that seemed to be the focus of its photos on social media from the first scrimmage of fall camp.
You can view an Instagram post from Ole Miss below.
Some of the notable names included in these shots include quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receivers Tre Harris, Cayden Lee and Juice Wells. Defensive lineman Walter Nolen is also seen putting in some work at Jerry Hollingsworth Field alongside fellow defenders Jared Ivey and Suntarine Perkins.
The Rebels will continue their work through fall camp until their season opener at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31. Kickoff in that game is set for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.