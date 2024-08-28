LOOK: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Gifts Teammates With Rebel-Branded Beats
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is benefitting from NIL deals as the leader of head coach Lane Kiffin's offense, and it seems that his teammates are now in on the fun.
Dart recently garnered an NIL deal with Beats by Dre, and he was able to supply his teammates with headphones from that deal this week. You can view the video of the team receiving the Beats below.
This is one of numerous NIL deals that Dart has garnered in his time at Ole Miss, joining the likes of Best Buy and Nicholas Air. Part of this is likely due to his knack for handling media availabilities, but he has also made a huge impact for the Rebels on the field over the last two seasons.
In 2023, Dart threw for over 3,300 yards and 23 touchdowns paired with just five interceptions as Ole Miss earned its first 11-win season in school history. He elected to return to Oxford for another season, and he has been included in discussions surrounding favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024 as well as other individual college football awards.
Dart is tasked with helping unite a transfer-heavy roster into a single unit for the Rebels this season, but he believes the team is in a good place as the season opener nears.
"It’s been awesome," he said on Monday. "I think if you go room-by-room and ask that question to guys that have been here, we can all really say that this is the closest we’ve ever felt our team as been as a whole, from position rooms to the whole team.
"I feel like the bonds we’ve created are super strong, and I think our coaches did a great job of bringing in the right people, whether it’s coaches or players. It’s really fit our program. It’s been really cool to see that transition from everybody and create those relationships."
Ole Miss will open its campaign at home on Saturday when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins.