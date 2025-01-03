LOOK: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Wins Gator Bowl MVP Honors
After a dominating performance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the Ole Miss Rebels are entering the offseason with some momentum as they try to gear up for another crack at a College Football Playoff berth in 2025.
Leading the way in the Rebels' 52-20 win over the Duke Blue Devils was senior quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns on Thursday night while also adding 43 yards on the ground. For his efforts, he was named Gator Bowl MVP following the game.
You can view an image of Dart with his MVP trophy below.
Dart set more program records in this Gator Bowl win. He set new season passing and total offense records that were previously held by Chad Kelly from the 2015 season while also surpassing the 12,000-yard total offense mark for his career, making him just the fourth player in SEC history to do so.
While making moves in both Ole Miss and SEC leaderboards, Dart pushed some of his own records to the side on Thursday. He broke his own highs in bowl game passing yardage (2023 Peach Bowl, 379 yards) and total offense (2022 Texas Bowl, 427 yards), both of which were program records.
The 52 points scored by Ole Miss in this bowl game is also a program record. The previous postseason-high in scoring came in the Sugar Bowl that concluded the 2015 season where the Rebels scored 48 points.
Ole Miss claimed its second straight 10-plus-win season on Thursday night, marking the first time the program has achieved that feat since 1959 and 1960.