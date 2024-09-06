LOOK: Ole Miss Reveals Classic, Fan-Favorite Uniform Combo For Game vs. Middle Tennessee
The Ole Miss Rebels have been known to mix-and-match their uniform pieces in recent years, but for the second week in a row, they will be wearing a classic look at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss revealed its uniform plans for this week's game against Middle Tennessee on Thursday night, opting to go with powder blue helmets, red jerseys and gray pants against the Blue Raiders. The uniform set was modeled by wide receiver Cayden Lee, and you can view the reveal video below.
This has become one of Ole Miss' most-recognizable looks in its uniform wardrobe, putting together three classic pieces of uniform history into a combination that seems to be very popular among fans.
A detail that could be missed by the casual observer is that Ole Miss' red jerseys this season do not employ Nike's F.U.S.E. template that is seen on the Rebels' navy jerseys and the new white uniforms. This jersey template is the same format that has been used by Ole Miss in recent seasons: Nike's Vapor Untouchable look.
Social media user @OleMissUnis has a thread that compares the two looks here.
Ole Miss and Middle Tennessee are scheduled to kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.