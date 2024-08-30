LOOK: Ole Miss Reveals Uniform Combo For Season Opener vs. Furman
No. 6 Ole Miss will open their season on Saturday night against the Furman Paladins, and fans now know what the Rebels will wear in the uniform department.
Ole Miss revealed its Week 1 uniform combination on Thursday night, opting to go with navy helmets, navy jerseys and white pants, the same uniform worn during the team's mock game last week in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
You can view the uniform reveal below.
This will mark the first game the Rebels have worn this uniform combo since Sept. 24, 2022 when they took down Tulsa 35-27 in Oxford.
As noted last week, Ole Miss' navy jerseys have switched to Nike's F.U.S.E. template this season, the same one used in the Rebels' new road uniforms that were revealed over the summer. According to the templates seen on EA Sports College Football 25, that template will also be used on the powder blue jerseys this season, but those have yet to be seen in an official capacity from the team.
The Rebels and Paladins are scheduled to square off at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.