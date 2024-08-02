LOOK: Photos From Ole Miss' First Days of Fall Camp
The Ole Miss Rebels have high hopes for the 2024 season, and with fall camp now taking place in Oxford, kickoff is just a few short weeks away.
Ole Miss began fall camp activities this week and held its media day event on Wednesday, and head coach Lane Kiffin has previously admitted that this is the best roster he has had since he assumed this position with the Rebels. Still, he knows there is plenty of work to do before the season, especially since so many players are transfers from other programs around the country.
"Again, it doesn't mean that we're going to be any good, but we do, for the first time since I've been here, look like a real team, even in walkthrough," Kiffin said on Wednesday. "It doesn't mean we're going to be any good. It just means that we actually have length and size like really good teams do.
"You've got to get them to play together and individually as well as they can and figure out what their roles are. I think we look a lot different. People mention that a lot on defense, but we do look longer and more improved on the offensive line also."
You can view photos below from Ole Miss' first days of fall camp. All photos are courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics.