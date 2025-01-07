LOOK: Princely Umanmielen Bids Farewell to Ole Miss Football, Declares For NFL Draft
The Ole Miss Rebels boasted one of the nation's best defensive fronts in the 2024 season, and a large part of that production came from edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.
Umanmielen transferred to Oxford from the Florida Gators last offseason, and despite battling with some injuries in the midseason, he put up some impressive numbers in another 10-win Ole Miss campaign.
On Monday night, Umanmielen officially concluded his time at Ole Miss with a post on social media where he declared for the NFL Draft. You can view the post below.
Umanmielen opened his post by thanking God and his family and friends, and he concluded with a special message to both the Gators and the Rebels.
"I am thankful for all the supportive fans of Florida and of Ole Miss," Umanmielen wrote. "My journey has been unique to say the least, but everything I've went [sic] through I know is for a reason because God makes no mistakes.
"With that being said, I'm happy to share that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
Umanmielen's college career has proven that he could be a valuable asset to an NFL franchise, so much so that he was projected to be selected in the first round of the draft in April, according to a recent mock draft.
He finished his lone season at Ole Miss with 37 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks across 12 games played.