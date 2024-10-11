LSU Passing Game Could Cause Problems For Ole Miss Rebels Secondary
The Ole Miss Rebels are just one day away from the famous Magnolia Bowl against the LSU Tigers. While the Rebels have been hot, their secondary is looking at a tough task this week in slowing down the Tigers passing game.
The Rebels secondary has been solid for the first half of the season, but the LSU passing game has been on fire en route to a 4-1 start.
The Tigers are averaging over 330 yards per game through the air while the Ole Miss defense is allowing a little of 300 yards a game.
Not only has the secondary allowed over 300 pasing yards a game, they have also had some serious penalty issues, including three third down calls that would have ended a drive against Kentucky and a pass interference call that voided an interception last week. That's something LSU will definitely be looking to target.
The LSU passing game has faced some very solid defenses throughout the first half of the season which makes their stats very impressive. They also have a lot of depth in the receiver room as 14 different receivers have recorded a reception so far on the season.
The Tigers passing attack is led by redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier who has thrown for 1,652 yards and 15 touchdowns this season alongside four interceptions.
This week should be a good matchup as the rivals prepare for their matchup in Death Valley, the home of the LSU Tigers, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.