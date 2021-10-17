Ed Orgeron OUT At LSU After Conclusion Of 2021 Season

The LSU Tigers have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron at the end of this season

Less than 24 hours after leading his team to an upset win over the No. 20 ranked Florida Gators, Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers have mutually agreed to part ways following the conclusion of this season, per multiple reports.

The news comes one week ahead of Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels were set to host the Tigers in Oxford in their annual rivalry matchup.

Orgeron, who coached Ole Miss to a 10-25 record from the 2005-2007 seasons, was named the Tigers head coach in 2016.

After firing Les Miles, the Tigers had originally pursued and missed on former Texas head coach Tom Herman, and current Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher during that search, eventually settling on Orgeron, who was the team's defensive line coach and interim head coach.

In his time at LSU, Orgeron led the team to four straight post-season berths, as well as a 15-0 record and a national championship win in the 2019 season.

Following the departure of offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Heisman quarterback Joe Burrow, and a slew of other top performers from the title team, however, the warts in the LSU program began to show, with the Tigers finishing 2020 with a 5-5 record and missing the postseason for the first time since the 1999 season.

Since defeating Clemson for the national championship in 2019, Orgeron has led the Tigers to a 9-8 record. Six of those losses have come to ranked teams, with the other two coming to SEC West opponents Auburn and Mississippi State.

