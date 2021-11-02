Heisman Watch: Did the Loss to Auburn Hurt Corral's Heisman Odds?

We are almost 10 weeks through the 2021 College Football season, and the Heisman race still mainly surrounds Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral. There have been other names thrown around, but Corral and Young have been the two players with the best odds for the majority of the season.

After week nine according to Vegas Insider, Young is still leading the race versus Corral. Young's odds dropped to +190 after the bye, and Corral's dropped down to +275 after losing to rival Auburn 20-31.

Last week, Young's odds were +185, and Corral's were +250.

If Corral and the Rebels had managed to win in Auburn, the quarterback would most likely have the best odds to win the Heisman in a game where he left to get an x-ray on his ankle before returning to the game. Unfortunately for him, Corral's courageous effort was not rewarded with a win, and his odds to win the Heisman were hurt as well.

Corral still has time to improve his Heisman odds with four games left in the regular season including a matchup against No. 13 Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Liberty this weekend. Liberty is led by QB Malik Willis whose odds to win the Heisman are currently at +10000 and is also an NFL Draft prospect graded to go in the first round.

Behind Young and Corral, the players who could be joining them in December for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony include:

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (+450), Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III (+500), Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams (+850), and Pittsburg QB Kenny Pickett (+1100).

While fans and analysts have been calling for UGA DT Jordan Davis to get some attention in the Heisman race due to his freakish ability and crucial role in the great wall that is the 2021 UGA defense, his current odds to win the trophy sit at +8000, and it looks like another generational talent on defense will not receive a lot of Heisman consideration.

