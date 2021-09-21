Matt Corral Named Davey O'Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week

Matt Corral scored seven total touchdowns against Tulane in Ole Miss' 61-21 win on Saturday, and he earned some more notoriety as a result on Tuesday.

Corral was named the National Quarterback of the Week by the Davey O'Brien Award following his performance against the Green Wave where he put up 403 yards of total offense in three quarters of play. Corral went 23-of-31 through the air for three touchdowns and found pay dirt four times on the ground on Saturday night, a feat never before accomplished in the Southeastern Conference. He also tied Showboat Boykin's school record for most touchdowns responsible for in an Ole Miss uniform in a single game.

After starting the season 3-0, Ole Miss has entered a bye week before beginning conference play on Oct. 2. Corral has put up gaudy numbers in his first three games, cementing himself firmly in the early portions of the Heisman conversation, but those numbers will be put to the test next weekend when Ole Miss travels to face No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Through his first three games of the 2021 season, Corral has thrown for 997 yards and nine touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 186.93.

The game between the Rebels and Crimson Tide is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS in 11 days.

