Injury Bug Bites Rebels Prior To Freeze Return To Oxford

Lane Kiffin weighs in on the injury concerns in Oxford for the offense

How can a team expect to win when hurt? Ole Miss football is going to give it a try.

The No. 15 Rebels (6-2, 3-2 SEC) will prepare for their matchup Saturday against Liberty on a short-handed week of plays. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Monday that quarterback Matt Corral did not practice due to the lingering ankle injury that has hampered him the past several weeks.

Corral was forced to exit the game on a cart before returning later in a 31-20 loss to then-No. 18 Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kiffin did not comment on if Corral would be available to play against the Flames (7-2), but it's noted that as of now, there's also no indication he won't.

The offense as a whole has been hampered with multiple injuries in the past month. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo hasn't played in over a month due to a foot injury. Braylon Sanders did not play Saturday due to a hamstring injury. Fellow wide receiver Dontario Drummond left early with a hamstring injury as well.

"If we were playing today, we're in a worse position than we've been yet," Kiffin said. "None of the three receivers are available."

Kiffin said all three receivers could miss Saturday's game. And yet, the hits keep coming.

Part of the reason for Corral's injuries is the play of the offensive line. No, it's health more than anything. Offensive guard Ben Brown is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Caleb Warren (ankle) and Orlando Umana (lower body) have also been limited.

Kiffin is looking at the bigger picture with his receivers. Sanders tried to play through the injury and was active against Auburn on the road. Kiffin told reporters it was best to keep him off the field as he was limited in his route-running.

Drummond, who leads the team in catches (40), yards (658), and receiving touchdowns (6), could have returned, but Kiffin elected to rest him late.

Corral will be the key to winning on Saturday. The game is highlighted due to the future of the quarterback position in the NFL being on full display in Oxford. Corral, an expected first-round selection, will face Malik Willis, the Flames' star quarterback and potential top prospect come April of 2022.

Willis, a former Auburn quarterback, continues to post top numbers for Hugh Freeze's offense this season. Through nine games, the junior has thrown for 1,986 yards, 21 touchdowns, six interceptions and currently owns a passer rating of 173.4.

Willis also has rushed for 684 yards off 129 carries and scored nine touchdowns. Last week against Massachusetts, the mobile QB tallied 344 yards of offense and four touchdowns on the way to a 62-17 victory.

Kiffin said that while Corral is not at full speed, the damage was far less than what was initially expected.

"I was surprised he came back," Kiffin laughed. "It looked like it was really bad obviously when it happened, like season-ending broken. That's how he felt. Obviously, it wasn't so he was able to come back in. He's been very hard on himself over the last day-and-a-half."

The Rebels will kickoff at 11 a.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on the SEC Network.

