September 15, 2021
Heisman Watch: Where Does Matt Corral Stand After Two Weeks?

Ole Miss football has seen a few Heisman contenders walk through the program, but junior quarterback Matt Corral is looking to become the first Rebel to take home the prestigious award.

For the first time since Eli Manning became a finalist in 2003, Ole Miss has a representative in the hunt.

In two games so far this season, Corral has thrown for 662 yards and six touchdowns against zero interceptions. He's also ran the ball 20 times for 90 yards.

According to Pro Football Focus, Corral slots in second position in the race behind Alabama's Bryce Young.

READ MORE: Ole Miss Targets USC QB Recruit Devin Brown

Young, a sophomore from Pasadena, California, is the favorite for the award as he quarterbacks the top team in the country, and he has thrown for 571 yards and seven touchdowns through his first two collegiate games.

It's no surprise Young's name is ahead in the game. Alabama has had six Heisman finalists in the past 10 years and Derrick Henry (2015) and Devonta Smith (2020) went on to win the award.

Corral is in prime position because he'll see Young face-to-face when Ole Miss matches up with Alabama two weekends from now on October 2.

If Corral can maintain the trajectory he's on and come out with a performance to remember against the Crimson Tide next month, he could slide into the driver's seat.

CONTINUE READING: Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Courting Former SEC Commitment

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

