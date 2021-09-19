Heisman Watch: A New Vegas Favorite?

Ole Miss football has seen a few Heisman contenders walk through the program, but junior quarterback Matt Corral is looking to become the first Rebel to take home the prestigious award.

For the first time since Eli Manning became a finalist in 2003, Ole Miss has a representative in the hunt.

In three games so far this season, Corral has thrown for 997 yards and nine touchdowns against zero interceptions. He also ran the ball 33 times for 158 yards and five touchdowns.

According to Vegas Insider, Corral is the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at +150.

Corral overtook Alabama quarterback Bryce Young after a resilient performance last night against Tulane.

The junior quarterback threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing. He also ran the ball 13 times for 68 yards and four touchdowns. He did all of that without playing in the fourth quarter.

Corral also helped set a school record with 41 first downs, but that was also accomplished and broken when Corral was still in the game, after converting a 38th first down midway through the third quarter.

Corral will now have an opportunity on the biggest stage he's seen yet in two weeks to support his Heisman campaign with a matchup against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on October 2.

