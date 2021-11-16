Heisman Watch: How Did The Win vs. Texas A&M Affect Matt Corral's Odds?

With only two weeks left in the regular season, college football is nearing the time of year where a new Heisman Trophy winner is announced.

So far, the race has been close between Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral with both players hovering towards the top of the odds for the majority of the season. This week, however, a few players are starting to make this race a little more interesting.

According to Vegas Insider, Young is still leading the race followed by Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III. Young’s odds improved to +150 after throwing for 270 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-3 victory over New Mexico State. His odds were +185 last week.

Stroud’s odds increased to +300 after throwing for 390 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-31 rout of Purdue, and his odds were +450 last week.

The only running back left in the Heisman race that has a legitimate chance at winning is Walker. Walker’s odds stayed put at +300 this week after rushing for 143 yards and one touchdown on a whopping 30 carries in a 40-21 victory over Maryland. Even though his odds did not increase or decrease, Walker is still currently tied for second in the Heisman odds.

Corral’s odds dropped once again this week. His odds to win the Heisman trophy now sit at +500 after throwing for 247 yards and one touchdown in a 29-19 win over Texas A&M. Despite beating a top 12 team in the country, Corral’s odds dropped for the second week in a row in a game that was largely won by Ole Miss' defense.

Corral has two games left in the regular season to get back to the top of the Heisman race. The Rebels will face Vanderbilt this Saturday in Oxford at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

