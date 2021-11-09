Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Named Davey O'Brien Award Semi-Finalist

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral was named a semi-finalist for one of the most prestigious awards in the country on Tuesday

Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral has been having a record-setting 2021 season thus far for the Rebels, and now he is being rewarded.

On Tuesday, Corral was named a semi-finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, which goes to the nation's top quarterback, and is one of the most prestigious honors in the sport today.

Through nine games, Corral is completing 66-percent of his passes to the tune of 2,527 yards and 16 touchdowns, with just two interceptions through the air.

He has also rushed for an additional 528 yards and 10 touchdowns -- both team highs.

You can view the full release from the Ole Miss Athletic Department Below:

FORT WORTH, Texas – For the second straight season, Ole Miss quarterback has been named a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, the award's foundation announced Tuesday.



The junior from Ventura, California, has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,527 yards and 16 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. Corral also leads the Rebels on the ground with 528 rushing yards and 10 TDs.



The 10 rushing TDs are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He ranks No. 8 in the FBS in total offense (339.4). Corral is one of only two quarterbacks nationally with at least 15 passing TDs and 10 rushing touchdowns this season.



The Davey O'Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981.



In 1938, O'Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.



