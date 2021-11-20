Matt Corral Releases Tweet Announcing End of Ole Miss Career Following 2021 Season

It should come as no surprise, but the Ole Miss quarterback will be entering the NFL Draft following this season.

Matt Corral has his sights set on the NFL Draft once his season in Oxford is over.

Corral released a tweet on Friday night thanking Ole Miss for "taking a chance" on him and voicing his desire to finish the 2021 season strong.

"As I think about my final game at The Vaught, I really don't know where to start," Corral said in a statement in his tweet. "I'll begin with how different our coaching staff is -- a good different. It's a staff built on relationships and mentoring. We truly have a one-of-a-kind program at Ole Miss."

Corral has been through plenty of adversity in his time at Ole Miss. He was essentially benched and replaced with John Rhys Plumlee at quarterback in the 2019 season, but he elected to stay at Ole Miss when Lane Kiffin was hired as head coach and won back the starting job.

"I really mean it when I say this team means something to me," Corral said. "The other leaders and I formed a bond on this team that came together when times were tough. When nobody clapping for us, we were the ones holding it together. The love on this team was and is unmatched."

Corral has one final game in Oxford this weekend against Vanderbilt before closing out the regular season in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State in Starkville.

"Thank you Ole Miss and my brothers," Corral said, "and I look forward to finishing this journey with Rebel Pride."

