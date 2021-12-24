Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is the best option at quarterback in the draft according to PFF.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has not played his final game as a Rebel, but he is already being recognized as the best quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft by Pro Football Focus College Football.

In PFF College Football's latest Mock Draft, Corral was selected 15th overall by the Denver Broncos.

This is one of the weaker quarterback classes in recent memory, but Corral has earned the recognition after helping lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win season in program history.

In 2021 Corral threw for 3,339 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only four interceptions with a 68.4 completion percentage averaging 8.8 yards per throw and catch.

Corral also recorded the third-most rushing yards on the team this season with 597 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Ventura, California, native is the third quarterback in program history to throw at least 20 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, and his 11 rushing touchdowns are the third-most ever recorded by an Ole Miss quarterback in a single season.

Corral will get one more opportunity to not only suit up in an Ole Miss uniform but to show NFL scouts what he can do before the NFL Draft in April.

That last opportunity will come on New Year's Day in the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears in New Orleans. The Sugar Bowl is set to kickoff at 7:45 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

