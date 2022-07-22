Media Projections for SEC West: Where Does Ole Miss Land?

ATLANTA -- The media projected order of finish for the Southeastern Conference was announced on Friday after the conclusion of SEC Media Days, and the Ole Miss Rebels find themselves in the middle of the pack prior to the 2022 season.

The Rebels were selected to finish fourth in the SEC West in the preseason poll and did not receive a first place vote. The remainder of the Western Division is as follows.

1. Alabama (177)

2. Texas A&M (3)

3. Arkansas (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

* Parenthesis indicates number of first place votes.

In the Eastern Division, the Georgia Bulldogs ran away with the voting with some dark horse teams coming right behind.

1. Georgia (172)

2. Kentucky (4)

3. Tennessee (1)

4. Florida

5. South Carolina (3)

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt (1)

* Parenthesis indicates number of first place votes.

For the SEC Championship, Alabama took home the title of voting favorites, beating out Georgia with 158 points to the Bulldogs' 18.

Football in the Southeastern Conference begins next month on Aug. 27 when Vanderbilt heads out west to face Hawai'i in Week Zero. In Week One, there are two Thursday night games prior to action opening on Saturday. Ball State will travel to Tennessee, and Louisiana Tech will take on Missouri.

Ole Miss will open its season that Saturday against Troy at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

