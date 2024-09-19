Micah Pettus Gives Insight Into 'Fast and Physical' Rebels Offensive Line
They say games are often won in the trenches.
That's absolutely been the case for the Ole Miss Rebels this season.
The offensive line has been paving the way for the offense to average 650 yards of offense per game, an absolutely blistering stat line that puts the Rebels among the nation's elite.
Star offensive lineman Micah Pettus has been an instrumental part in that effort.
"It feels great. The coaches do a great job preparing us day in and day out, and we're always ready to go out there and play hard, fast and physical," Pettus said in a press conference this week.
Despite an injury-prone 2023 season, Pettus remains a cornerstone on the line and looks for a big season ahead in 2024.
"I feel like I've been playing pretty good, but there's always room for improvement," Pettus said. "I'm glad to be back out there with my guys. It's just team chemistry. We're flying around, having fun, look to continue to do so."
This Rebel offense has been well-covered so far this season, and for good reason, but Pettus and the rest of the boys up front have been a huge reason for success. So far on the year, the offensive line has opened up rushing lanes for backs like Henry Parrish Jr. (338 rushing yards) and kept quarterback Jaxson Dart upright (1,172 passing yards).
Protecting the quarterback and allowing the run game to dominate have been the primary objectives so far this season, a tall task for many, especially for an SEC squad nearing conference play. But the Rebels have done exactly that
Ole Miss is back in action at home this Saturday against Georgia Southern. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT, and the game will be available on SEC Network.