Tight End Michael Trigg Talks Development, Rebels Quarterback Competition

OXFORD, Miss. -- Jaxson Dart may not have had a stellar spring game for the Ole Miss Rebels, but his fellow USC transfer Michael Trigg feels that it's just a matter of time before he settles in.

Trigg, one of the younger tight ends on this year's Rebel team, has seen the quarterback competition up close during the spring and fall, but he is not worried about Dart settling into the offensive system. He also, however, admits that all the quarterbacks including Luke Altmyer "can spin it" and have a chance for the starting job.

"Once [Dart is] fully comfortable, I know it's wraps," Trigg said. "I'm not really tripping on it, honestly. All of our quarterbacks are good, in my opinion. They all can spin it. Kiffin knows how to bring them in and how to use them. Best man will play."

As far as his own development, Trigg is working on learning the playbook at Ole Miss, and he's got some help from a teammate in his same position group.

"I feel like my spring went alright," Trigg said. "I could have known my plays a little better. I feel like that's what I'm working on right now. Casey Kelly, I think he knows the plays like the back of his hand, so he's helping me with that.

"I probably call him around 10 p.m. to go over the script for tomorrow just so I can be good. He's a good guy like that."

Trigg measures in at 6-3 and 240, and his first action in a Rebel uniform will come on Sept. 3 when Ole Miss plays host to the Troy Trojans. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

