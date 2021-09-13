NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 1?

A couple of Rebels found the end zone this weekend.

During football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturday in order to build a career that will allow them to play on Sundays.

There are currently 17 former Rebels on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let's take a look to see how some of them played during their 2021 debuts this weekend:

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox caught four passes for 41 yards in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carolina Panthers DB Myles Hartsfield recorded two tackles and a pass defensed while DE Marquis Haynes recorded a sack in a win against the New York Jets.

Jets WR Elijah Moore made his NFL debut, catching one pass for -3 yards in a loss to the Panthers.

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown caught four pass for 49 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf also found the end zone on Sunday in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. He caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton recorded six tackles and a tackle for loss in an overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Giants TE Evan Engram did not play in his Week 1 contest against the Denver Broncos with a calf injury. Engram did not practice all week, so his status for Thursday night's game against the Washington Football Team is up in the air.

