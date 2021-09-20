NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 2?

Week 2 of the NFL season kicked off on Thursday night. Did any Rebels standout?

During football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturday in order to build a career that will allow them to play on Sundays.

There are currently 17 former Rebels on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let's take a look to see how some of them played this weekend:

READ MORE: Ole Miss Rises To No. 13 In Latest AP Poll Top-25 Poll

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox caught two passes for 17 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 shutout over the Miami Dolphins.

Jets WR Elijah Moore caught four passes for 47 yards in a loss to the New England Patriots.

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton recorded two tackles and a tackle for loss in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown and Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, best friends from their time in Oxford, faced off against each other for the first time in their NFL careers. Brown caught three passes for 43 yards and Metcalf caught six passes for 53 yards, but Brown's Titans came out on top in a 33-30 overtime win.

New York Giants TE Evan Engram did not play in his Week 2 contest against the Washington Football Team with a calf injury. He'll have to wait to make his 2021 debut as the Giants face the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

CONTINUE READING: Is Ole Miss The Best Offense In The Country?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.