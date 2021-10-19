NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 6?

Did any Rebels standout in Week 6 of the NFL season?

During football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturday in order to build a career that will allow them to play on Sundays.

There are currently 17 former Rebels on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let's take a look to see how some of them played this weekend:

New York Giants TE Evan Engram caught three passes for 24 yards in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton recorded three tackles in a win over the Detroit Lions.

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf caught a team-high six passes for 58 yards in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown faced off against Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox on Monday Night Football.

While Knox struggled to find the end zone for the first time since Week 1, he did catch three passes for 25 yards. He also threw (yes, threw) a two-point conversion pass with a broken hand.

Even though Knox will need time to heal, he isn't expected to miss much time since the Bills are on a bye next week. He hasn't been ruled out for the team's Week 8 contest against the Miami Dolphins.

On the other side of the ball, Brown nearly missed the game due to an illness, but he shook that off and caught a team-high seven catches for 91 yards in the upset win over the Bills.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.