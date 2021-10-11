NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 5?

Did any Rebels standout in Week 5 of the NFL season?

During football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturday in order to build a career that will allow them to play on Sundays.

There are currently 17 former Rebels on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let's take a look to see how some of them played this weekend:

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf caught five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. The first touchdown came from Russell Wilson in the second quarter and the second touchdown came from Geno Smith in the fourth quarter after the former's finger injury pushed him out of the game.

Here's a look at Metcalf's fourth and fifth touchdowns of the season:

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton recorded four tackles (one for loss) and a pass defensed in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown returned after a one-game absence and caught three passes for 38 yards in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

New York Giants TE Evan Engram caught four passes for 55 yards in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox caught three passes for a team-high 117 yards in a win on Sunday Night Football over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's a look at Knox's fifth touchdown of the season:

