NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 4?

Which former Rebels left their mark in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season?
Many Ole Miss football players want to play in the NFL, but only a few make it.

Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season.

Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield made six tackles, but the Panthers would end up losing 26-16 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton had four stops in the Bengals 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown had another big game catching five passes for 95 yards in the Eagles 29-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams had two tackles in the Cowboys 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones had three tackles and a sac, but the Broncos lost 32-23 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Buffalo Bill tight end Dawson Knox turned six grabs into 40 yards and two first downs as the Bills came back to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes had two tackles, but the Panthers lost to the Cardinals 26-16.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had his best performance of the season with seven catches, 149 yards, and five first downs. The Seahawks defeated the Detroit Lions 48-45.

