NFL Scout: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Will Be 'Major Steal' in 2025 NFL Draft
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is off to new ventures in his football career, officially declaring for the NFL Draft following his team's win over Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. According to one analyst, Dart has turned the heads of some pro scouts already.
Jordan Schultz of FOX recently shared a quote he received from an NFL scout on Dart, calling him a "major steal" in the upcoming draft.
“He’s gonna be a major steal in the draft," the unnamed scout said, per Schultz. "Throws the ball down the field as well as anyone, which I realize is kinda this lost skill in today’s game, but that’s what makes him so interesting. Get Dart a couple speed guys and he can really hurt you.”
Dart certainly made waves in the Ole Miss record books during his time in Oxford, and he also found himself rated highly in Mel Kiper's most recent pecking order of draft quarterbacks.
This shift became noticeable after the quarterback's performance in the Gator Bowl. Dart's final stat line for the game included going 27-of-35 through the air for 404 yards and four touchdowns as he broke more Rebels records in the process.
In that game, he set new season passing and total offense records that were previously held by Chad Kelly from the 2015 season while also surpassing the 12,000-yard total offense mark for his career, making him just the fourth player in SEC history to do so.
Dart also had Ole Miss bowl game passing yardage (2023 Peach Bowl, 379 yards) and total offense (2022 Texas Bowl, 427 yards) records that were broken by his Gator Bowl show.
Time will tell if this scout's opinion along with Mel Kiper's will come to fruition, but if they do, Dart could be in for a large pay day in April.